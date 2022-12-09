Wolford (neck) seems to be trending toward starting Thursday against the Raiders after working with the Rams' first-team offense during pregame, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports.

Wolford didn't take the field during warmups, but he did emerge for pregame work, taking snaps from starting center Brian Allen. Assuming his sore neck checks out well, Wolford will be under center following Thursday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff ahead of Baker Mayfield, whom L.A. claimed off waivers Tuesday. There's a chance Wolford cedes snaps to Mayfield at some point, and the Rams' receiving corps is depleted, so the former doesn't exactly have a great situation in which to succeed Week 14.