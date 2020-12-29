Wolford has officially been named the starter for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Cardinals.

Starting quarterback Jared Goff (thumb) has been ruled out after undergoing surgery on his injured hand, which means Wolford will make his NFL debut in a game with playoff implications. Wolford hasn't seen any competitive action since the 2019 preseason. Bryce Perkins is expected to be brought up from the practice squad to back him up, and the team will also try to bring Blake Bortles on board for depth.