Rams' Johnathan Lloyd: Lands in Los Angeles

The Rams signed Lloyd as an undrafted free agent, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Lloyd was the No. 2 receiver behind T.J. Rahming at Duke University in 2018, and he snagged 51 passes for 604 yards and five scores. The Rams have a deep group of wideouts, so Lloyd will need to stand out by making an immediate impact as a receiver and on special teams.

