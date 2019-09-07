Hekker signed a $4.25 million contract extension with the Rams on Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. He's now tied to the team for five years at $18.75 million.

Hekker had an solid 2018 season, averaging 46.3 yards per punt and dropping 21 of 68 punts inside the 20.

