Rams' Johnny Mundt: Activated from PUP list
Mundt (undisclosed) was activated from the Rams' Physically Unable to Perform list Monday, Rams' insider Myles Simmons reports.
Mundt was subsequently activated after passing his physical. The undrafted rookie injured his knee early in his 2016 season at Oregon, and is in the final stages of his recovery. However, his chances of making the final roster are slim.
