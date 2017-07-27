Mundt (undisclosed) was placed on the Active/PUP list Thursday.

The undrafted rookie injured his knee early in the 2016 season while playing college football for Oregon. Mundt was already a long shot to make the Week 1 roster, and this injury may limit his opportunities to prove his worth.

