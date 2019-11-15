Play

Mundt was a limited practice participant Thursday due to a groin injury, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Mundt was listed on the injury report Wednesday, so he appears to have picked up the injury at practice. Gerald Everett (wrist) was also limited and Tyler Higbee (knee) didn't practice, leaving the Rams without any healthy tight ends.

