Rams' Johnny Mundt: Earns promotion to active roster
The Rams promoted Mundt to their 53-man roster on Saturday, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Mundt has been on the team's practice squad since failing to make the roster at the start of the season. Third tight end Derek Carrier (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Texans, with Mundt likely to step into his role.
More News
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Rawls, Peterson flop
Both running games failed to get anything going Thursday. What else happened around the league?...
-
Update: Elliott suspension back on
The latest, and potentially last, turn of the Ezekiel Elliott saga leaves him set to serve...
-
Best Week 10 streaming options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...