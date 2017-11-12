The Rams promoted Mundt to their 53-man roster on Saturday, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Mundt has been on the team's practice squad since failing to make the roster at the start of the season. Third tight end Derek Carrier (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Texans, with Mundt likely to step into his role.

