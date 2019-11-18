Play

Mundt (groin) is active for Sunday's game against the Bears, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Mundt's rarely used on offense, and even when he is, it's mainly in a blocking role while Gerald Everett and Tyler Higbee garner receiving work. Even with both Brandin Cooks (concussion) and Robert Woods (personal) inactive, Mundt figures to stay out of fantasy relevancy.

