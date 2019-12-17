Mundt caught two of three targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 44-21 loss to the Cowboys.

Despite Gerald Everett (knee) sitting out, Mundt played just 11 offensive snaps and was targeted on just three of Jared Goff's 51 passes. The large deficit didn't allow a run-blocker like Mundt much tread, and the 25-year-old could see a further decrease in usage if Everett is back for Sunday's contest against the 49ers.