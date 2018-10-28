Mundt (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Packers, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.

Mundt is listed as inactive for the first time this season, leaving Tyler Higbee and Gerald Everett as the Rams' only two tight end options during Sunday's game against the Packers. It's unlikely that Mundt's absence will affect Los Angeles' offense in any significant way, considering that he's taken the majority of his snaps on special teams.