Rams' Johnny Mundt: Makes four catches in 2019
Mundt hauled in four of seven targets for 26 scoreless yards over 13 games in 2019.
Mundt played more than expected since Gerald Everett battled a knee injury and missed three games, but he was mainly used as a run-blocker. The 25-year-old ran a route on 49.4 percent of his snaps, and with many skilled pass-catchers, it's not surprising that he was targeted sparingly. Mundt will be an exclusive-rights free agent in March.
