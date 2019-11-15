Play

Mundt (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears.

Mundt appeared on the injury report mid-week with the issue but has put in two limited practices to close it out. He logged his first catch of the season Week 10, and with Gerald Everett (wrist) and Tyler Higbee (knee) also questionable, the 24-year-old could be looking at a few extra snaps Sunday.

