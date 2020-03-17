Rams' Johnny Mundt: Staying in LA
Mundt will remain with the Rams after the team placed a contract tender on the exclusive rights free agent Tuesday.
The 25-year-old was primarily used as a blocker in the offense for the Rams in 2019, hauling in four passes for 26 yards. Through 13 games, he saw 367 total snaps across offense and special teams, and Mundt was only targeted seven times. He'll likely continue his depth tight end role for the Rams in 2020.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bridgewater to replace Newton
The Panthers are signing Teddy Bridgewater. Here's what it means for their 2020 projections.
-
Who will throw to Graham?
Heath Cummings isn't sure why the Bears gave Jimmy Graham all that money and speculates on...
-
Howard a starter for now
Jordan Howard found the perfect place to continue being undervalued in Fantasy football.
-
Rivers boosts Colts
The acquisition of Philip Rivers is a boon for the Colts pass catchers, but that doesn't necessarily...
-
Rivers finds prime fit in Indy
Philip Rivers might have found just the right spot in Indy for his championship quest.
-
What's next for Cam Newton?
Done with the Panthers, Cam Newton will find another job, but there's not a ton of upside remaining.