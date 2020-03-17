Mundt will remain with the Rams after the team placed a contract tender on the exclusive rights free agent Tuesday.

The 25-year-old was primarily used as a blocker in the offense for the Rams in 2019, hauling in four passes for 26 yards. Through 13 games, he saw 367 total snaps across offense and special teams, and Mundt was only targeted seven times. He'll likely continue his depth tight end role for the Rams in 2020.