Rams' Johnny Mundt: Sticks with Los Angeles
Mundt signed a reserve/future contract with the Rams on Monday.
Mundt spent the 2017 season on the Rams' practice squad, except for a brief stint on the 53-man roster in November. The 2017 undrafted rookie was returning from a knee injury as the season began, but should be able to take advantage of the Rams' offseason training program in 2018.
