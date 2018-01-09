Mundt signed a reserve/future contract with the Rams on Monday.

Mundt spent the 2017 season on the Rams' practice squad, except for a brief stint on the 53-man roster in November. The 2017 undrafted rookie was returning from a knee injury as the season began, but should be able to take advantage of the Rams' offseason training program in 2018.

