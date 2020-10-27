Mundt caught all three of his targets for 47 yards during Monday's 24-10 win over the Bears. He played 46 of 72 offensive snaps.

With Tyler Higbee (hand) out of the lineup, Mundt took advantage of an extended role, and his 34-yard reception in the second quarter was the longest offensive play of the game for the Rams. However, fellow tight end Gerald Everett was targeted a season-high five times and scored a touchdown, and will probably remain more involved in the passing game. If Higbee returns in Week 8 against the Dolphins, Mundt will likely revert back to a depth role and receive limited playing time.