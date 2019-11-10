Rams' JoJo Natson: Active in Week 10
Natson (illness) is active for Sunday's Week 10 tilt against the Steelers, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports. .
Natson was dealing with an illness in the latter stages of the week, but he's apparently come back around to good health at this point. The speedster should slot into his usual workload in the return game, and with Brandin Cooks (concussion) out, Natson also moves up to the No. 4 receiver role.
