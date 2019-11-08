Play

Natson (illness) didn't participate in Thursday's practice.

Natson surfaced on the injury report Thursday, and he'll have to shake the sickness quickly to play Sunday against the Steelers. He has played strictly on special teams as a returner this season, so the Rams may deploy Mike Thomas in the role if Natson can't go.

