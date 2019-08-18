Rams' JoJo Natson: Catches touchdown pass
Natson caught both of his targets for 12 yards and a touchdown during Saturday's 14-10 win over the Rams.
Natson made a five-yard catch on the team's opening drive before adding a seven-yard touchdown grab to tie the game later on in the first quarter. He wasn't involved after that juncture, but it was interesting to see Natson make plays as a receiver and not merely a return man. Still, the Rams boast a deep wideout group and Natson will likely be fighting for scraps in Saturday's contest against the Broncos.
