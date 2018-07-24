Natson signed with the Rams on Tuesday, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Natson spent his rookie season with the Jets and played in seven games, making little impact with only two receptions for 18 yards. Instead, the 24-year-old was used 32 times as a return man. Natson will have an uphill battle to make the Rams' 53-man roster out of camp, especially since they already have Pharoh Cooper to field kicks and punts.

More News
Our Latest Stories