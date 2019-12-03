Play

Natson (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

The 25-year-old's hamstring injury was expected to rule him out for the regular season anyway, and his IR placement frees up a roster spot for the Rams to sign tight end Kendall Blanton. Since signing with the Rams in 2018, Natson hasn't played an offensive snap but was a key return man. At the time of the report, Natson was 12th as a kick returner with 22.2 yards per try and 10th as a punt returner with 8.2 yards per attempt.

