Play

Natson (hamstring) has been ruled out for four-to-six weeks, J.B. Long of ESPN reports.

The specifics of the injury are still unknown but the depth wideout will likely miss the remainder of the regular season. Natson has played solely on special teams this season so his absence will not impact the Rams offensive production.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories