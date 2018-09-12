Natson signed a contract with the Rams on Wednesday, Myles Simmons of the team's official site reports.

Natson spent the preseason working as the Rams' top return man on kickoffs and will presumably retake the role after Pharoh Cooper (ankle) was given a multi-week timetable to return to the field. However, Natson is highly unlikely to see a significant role on offense and is thus not relevant for fantasy purposes.