The Rams tendered Natson to a contract Tuesday, Myles Simmons of the team's official site reports.

Natson was an exclusive-rights free agent and he now remains under the Rams' control for the 2019 season. The 25-year-old returned 26 punts for 280 yards and six kicks for 108 yards last season, and will likely reclaim his role as the primary return man in L.A. for 2019.

More News
Our Latest Stories