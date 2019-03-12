Rams' JoJo Natson: Tendered by Rams
The Rams tendered Natson to a contract Tuesday, Myles Simmons of the team's official site reports.
Natson was an exclusive-rights free agent and he now remains under the Rams' control for the 2019 season. The 25-year-old returned 26 punts for 280 yards and six kicks for 108 yards last season, and will likely reclaim his role as the primary return man in L.A. for 2019.
