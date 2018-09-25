Natson underwent surgery on his left hand Monday and will miss Thursday's game against the Vikings, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.

The Rams' primary returner could be back for Week 5 action, per the report. In the meantime, Cooper Kupp could take over returning duties factoring in his experience with the task and a short week. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Natson figures to reclaim a role on the Rams' return units once he's back.