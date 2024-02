Williams logged 49 tackles (20 solo), 2.0 sacks and one pass defended during the 2023 regular season over 17 games played.

Williams saw his snap count uptick slightly from 2022, but he turned into a run-stuffing surprise for the Rams and logged a career high in tackles, notched his first career pass defense and quintupled his career sack total in the process. Williams is a restricted free agent but showed enough that the Rams may choose to bring him back for a fourth season with the team.