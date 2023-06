Fuller (hamstring) has been an active participant at the Rams' OTAs this week, Jourdan Rodrigue of the Athletic reports.

Fuller suffered a hamstring injury in October and was placed on injured reserve, failing to appear in another contest last season. The safety now appears ready to go ahead of the 2023 campaign, even intercepting a pass during the team's workouts. Fuller will compete with Quentin Lake for the starting role at strong safety this year.