Fuller totaled eight tackles (five solo) against Dallas on Sunday.
Fuller played well, leading the Rams in tackles and apparently earning his playing time over incumbent and presumed starting safety Taylor Rapp. The Athletic writer Jouran Rodrigue reported that coach Sean McVay said Rapp, who was active, did not have his role reduced for injury reasons, instead saying that Fuller "played his way into his role." Rapp missed some training camp time with a knee issue, so perhaps he was behind in some regard. It's possible that playing time between Fuller and Rapp is an up-and-down fluctuation over the course of the season, but if one can hold off the other they should provide standout IDP utility.