Fuller recorded an interception, two tackles and a pass defensed in the Rams' 30-22 win over the Saints on Thursday.

The safety also played on 100 percent of the defensive snaps for the 13th time in 15 games. Fuller, a sixth-round pick in 2020, is having his most productive season yet as a pro, with 85 tackles, seven passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two interceptions.