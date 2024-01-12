Fuller (ankle) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's contest against the Lions, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Fuller exited the Rams' Week 18 win over the 49ers with an ankle issue, and even after a week of no practice participation, he's got a shot to suit up Sunday. Head coach Sean McVay told reporters Friday that Fuller is a true game-time decision, and the team will continue to rest him until Sunday, per Greg Beacham of the Associated Press. If Fuller is unable to suit up for the wild-card contest, expect Russ Yeast to see increased time in Los Angeles' secondary.