Fuller underwent offseason surgery on his ankle and is building back up to full-football activity, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Fuller suffered a season-ending ankle injury during the Rams' Week 18 loss to the 49ers last season, which set the table for Eric Weddle's improbable return to the NFL. Fuller said Tuesday that his rehab is going well and he's on schedule to be available for the start of the 2022 campaign. Fuller finished the 2021 season with a career-high 113 tackles and added four pass deflections and one interception.