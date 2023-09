Fuller recorded eight tackles (three solo) during Sunday's 30-13 victory against the Seahawks.

The fourth-year safety stepped back into his starting role after missing most of last season with a hamstring injury and helped anchor the Rams defense into giving up just 112 yards through the air. Fuller was one of three Rams to play every snap on defense along with Ernest Jones and Russ Yeast, and he should be busy again in Week 2 against the 49ers potent offense.