Fuller recorded seven tackles (three solo) and forced a fumble during Sunday's 30-23 loss to the 49ers.

The Rams' veteran safety had an up and down game, stripping Deebo Samuel for a fumble that went out of bounds in the fourth quarter, but also missing a few key tackles that helped lead to the Rams' demise. The Bengals talented receiving duo of Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins looms large in Week 3, but if Joe Burrow (calf) misses time, a much less threatening Jake Browning would be in line to test the Rams' secondary.