Fuller notched 60 tackles (42 solo), five defensed passes and three interceptions across 12 games in 2020.
Fuller burst onto the scene in Los Angeles as a Week 1 starter at strong safety, and though he missed four games from October to November due to a neck injury, the 2020 sixth-round pick didn't miss a step. After returning to full health Week 11 (when he picked off Tom Brady twice), Fuller played 100 percent in each of the Rams' succeeding contests, including the team's two playoff games. While Fuller's numbers didn't necessarily thrust him into the mix as an every-week IDP fantasy option, he'll be worth keeping an eye on heading into Year 2.