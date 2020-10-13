The Rams placed Fuller (neck) on injured reserve Tuesday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports. "He had a little stinger," coach Sean McVay said Tuesday.

Fuller missed Week 4 but was able to play in this past Sunday's win over Washington, and his current injury may be related. Regardless, the Rams are shutting him down for at least three weeks as he recovers from a stinger. Fuller and Taylor Rapp were battling for the starting strong safety role, and Rapp will be the unequivocal starter until Fuller can return.