Fuller is considered day-to-day, according to head coach Sean McVay, after suffering an ankle injury in Sunday's win over the 49ers, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Fuller missed the majority of the contest, playing just 12 snaps on defense before exiting. Considering his day-to-day status, it's likely the Ohio State product will be available for Sunday's wild-card game against the Lions. However, if he's unable to suit up, the Rams will likely need to lean on Russ Yeast at strong safety.