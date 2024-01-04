Fuller (ankle) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Fuller sprained his ankle during Sunday's Week 17 win over the Giants but was still able to play 100 percent of the Rams' defensive snaps and finish with eight tackles and an interception. The safety's ability to practice, albeit in limited fashion, Wednesday suggests that the injury isn't major. That said, head coach Sean McVay has indicated that Los Angeles will rest multiple starters in Sunday's regular-season finale against the 49ers, so there's a chance Fuller won't suit up even if he's healthy enough to do so.