Rams' Jordan Fuller: Los Angeles adds in sixth

The Rams selected Fuller in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 199th overall.

Fuller (6-foot-2, 203) arrives to the Rams after a productive career at Ohio State, where he started the last three seasons. Fuller is a bit light and lacking in athleticism, though, his 4.67-second 40 implying a special teams future more than a starting one in the NFL.

