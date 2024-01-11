Fuller (ankle) did not participate in practice Wednesday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
Rams coach Sean McVay said Fuller is day to day, per Rodrigue. The starting safety played a season-low 12 snaps in Week 18 against the 49ers, but his day-to-day status seems to give him a chance to suit up in Sunday's wild card matchup with the Lions.
