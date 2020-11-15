The Rams activated Fuller (neck) from injured reserve Saturday, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Fuller beat out Taylor Rapp -- a 2019 second-round pick -- for the starting strong safety job to begin the season, but that was partly because Rapp dealt with a knee injury during training camp. Rapp is fully healthy now, however, and he's started the last three games. That figures to remain the gameplan Sunday against the Seahawks, but Fuller could retake the starting gig if his performance warrants it.