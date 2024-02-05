Fuller ended the 2023 regular season with 94 tackles (61 solo), eight passes defended, three interceptions and three forced fumbles over 17 games played.

A year removed from a hamstring injury that cost him all but three games of the 2022 campaign, Fuller returned and logged just over 1,000 snaps on defense, while proving to be a disruptive force at safety with career-highs in forced fumbles and passes defended. Fuller will be an unrestricted free agent heading into the offseason and will likely draw plenty of interest if he doesn't return to the Rams.