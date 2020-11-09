Fuler (neck) was designated to return from IR on Monday, indicating the beginning of his 21-day window to be activated.

Fuller has missed three games because of a stringer, and if he avoids a setback during the practice week, he's expected to return to action Sunday against the Seahawks. The rookie sixth-rounder secured the starting strong safety job during training camp because Taylor Rapp was injured, but now both are healthy. It's likely Rapp's job to lose now that he's started the last four games and produced 21 tackles, two pass breakups and two turnovers. Fuller may still be utilized in nickel packages upon return.