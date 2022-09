Fuller (hamstring) is officially considered questionable for Sunday's contest versus the Cardinals, Stu Jackson of the team's official Twitter account reports.

Fuller will likely be a game-time decision in Week 3 after he suffered a hamstring injury in Week 2 against the Falcons. The 24-year-old has been working in tandem with Taylor Rapp at strong safety and Rapp will likely handle the bulk of the snaps at the position regardless of Fuller's status Sunday.