Fuller was a full participant Saturday and does not have an injury designation ahead of Monday's game against the 49ers, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Fuller missed the Rams' Week 3 matchup against Arizona due to a hamstring injury, but he took the field for a limited practice session Friday before returning fully Saturday. Fuller is likely to gain a significant amount of playing both on defense and special teams. He's tallied 10 combined tackles across two games on the campaign.