Greg Beacham of the Associated Press reports Monday that Fuller sustained a sprained ankle in Sunday's 26-25 win over the Giants.

Beacham notes that the Rams will evaluate Fuller throughout the week and the team has not decided whether to play all their starters in Week 18 against the 49ers. If Fuller doesn't play in the Rams' regular-season finale, Russ Yeast would likely fill in as the starting free safety.