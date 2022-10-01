site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rams-jordan-fuller-upgraded-to-limited | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Rams' Jordan Fuller: Upgraded to limited
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Fuller (hamstring) logged a limited practice Friday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
Fuller was a DNP on Thursday, so it's positive movement for the third-year-pro. With the Rams not playing until Monday, he has an extra day to recover from the injury that forced him out for Week 3.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Tera Roberts
• 13 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 5 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Dave Richard
• 21 min read