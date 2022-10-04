Fuller aggravated his hamstring injury in Monday night's loss to the 49ers and will miss a couple of weeks, according to head coach Sean McVay, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Fuller was absent in Week 3 and was questionable heading into Monday's game with the 49ers. The third-year safety ultimately played 73 percent of the team's snaps on defense, recording two tackles and forcing a fumble. If he were to miss two weeks, he would not return until Week 8 in a rematch against the 49ers, as the Rams have a bye in Week 7.