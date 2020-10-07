Fuller (shoulder) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Kevin Modesti of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
After missing the Week 4 matchup against the Giants, the rookie sixth-rounder is slated to return to the lineup against Washington on Sunday. Fuller started the first two games of the season after pushing Taylor Rapp out of the No. 1 role, but Rapp may have retaken the starting gig based on his performance the last two games. We may not get clarification on how the two will line up until the Rams take the field Sunday.