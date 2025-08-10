Waters rushed four times for 21 yards during Saturday's 31-21 preseason victory against the Cowboys.

The UDFA out of Duke did a fair job with his scant touches, managing to average just over five yards per carry. His two primary competitors for the No. 4 spot on the depth chart at running back had mixed results; Ronnie Rivers (ribs) managed just two carries for nine yards before exiting with a rib injury, while Cody Schrader dazzled with five carries for 59 yards (including a game-high 25-yard run) and a nine-yard touchdown reception. Waters will need a strong performance in the remaining two preseason games to garner consideration for a 53-man roster spot, but could find a role with the Rams' practice squad.