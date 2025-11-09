Whittington (back) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

After missing practice Wednesday and Thursday, Whittington logged a limited session Friday before being listed as questionable for Sunday's contest. With his Week 10 availability confirmed, Whittington will continue to work behind the Rams' clear-cut top WRs, Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. In that role, Whittington has recorded a 12/121/0 receiving line on 17 targets in eight games, a pace that keeps him off the fantasy radar in most formats.